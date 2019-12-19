Shylock: The Official Teaser Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Out!

Shylock, the Mammootty starring mass entertainer is all set to hit the theatres as his first release of 2020. The movie marks the megastar's third collaboration with Ajai Vasudev, the director of Masterpiece. Recently, the megastar released the first official teaser of Shylock through his official social media pages.

The 1.44 minutes long teaser assures that the Ajai Vasudev movie will be a perfect treat for both the fans of Mammootty and audiences who love mass entertainers. The teaser is out-and-out megastar show which features him in a never seen before avathar. The major attraction of the teaser is Mammootty's rendition of Rajinikanth's popular dialogue from the recent blockbuster Petta.

Mammootty, who appears in the titular role Shylock, looks a million bucks in his new avathar for the movie. The megastar is sporting a new look, with a black outfit, bulky silver jewellery, thick mustache, and sunglasses. If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty is playing a negative role in Shylock.

Rajkiran, the senior actor is playing a pivotal role in Shylock, which features Mammootty in the role of a money lender. During the official launch of the movie, the megastar had stated Rajkiran is the protagonist of the movie, and he is playing the antagonist. Meena, the popular actress appears as the female lead in the Shylock.

According to sources, the Mammootty starrer will simultaneously release in Tamil under the title Kuberan. Shylock, which is jointly scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan, features an extensive star cast including Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, and others. The songs and background score are composed by Gopi Sundar. The movie, which is produced by Goodwill Entertainments, has been slated to hit the theatres on January 23, 2020.

