Shylock Teaser To Hit Online Circuits On December 19, 2019!

Shylock, the Ajai Vasudev directorial is all set to be Megastar Mammootty's next big release and the much-awaited mass entertainer will also be the actor's first release of 2020. We all know the huge impact that the first look poster of the movie had created and now, the teaser is all set to mark its arrival. The official announcement regarding the teaser release has come out and reportedly, Shylock's teaser will be hitting the online circuits on December 19, 2019, at 7 PM through Goodwill Entertainments YouTube channel.

At the same time, it has also been revealed that the highly-awaited teaser will be screened on the big screens from the very next day (December 20, 2019) onwards. The team has also unveiled a new poster in connection with the teaser announcement.

Shylock's teaser is being hugely awaited by the Malayalam movie audiences and it is sure to offer a grand introduction to the film as well as Mammootty's character in it. Already, the actor's stylish get-up from this movie has gone viral on social media. The teaser is expected to set some big records in terms of views and likes, straightaway.

Actor Raj Kiran is also a part of the film's star cast. Meena will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Bibin George, Kalabhavan Shajon, Baiju, Hareesh Perumanna and others are also a part of the film's star cast. Reportedly, Shylock has been slated to hit theatres on January 21, 2020. Importantly, the film will be releasing in Tamil as well with the title, Kuberan.

Shylock has been produced by Jony George under the banner Goodwill Entertainments. Aneesh Ahmed and Bibin George have jointly penned the script of this upcoming movie. Gopi Sunder has scored the music of the film.