SIIMA 2019 Malayalam Winners List: Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal & Others
SIIMA 2019, which kicked off last night much to the delight of movie buffs, is all set to conclude tonight (August 16, 2019) and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. While Tollywood and Sandalwood stars were the newsmakers on Day 1, Mollywood biggies will be the proverbial 'show stoppers' on Day 2. The event will be attended by some of the biggest names from the industry, which should add a new dimension to it.
The year 2018 was a terrific one for Mollywood fans as some movies such as Sudani From Nigeria and Varathan grabbed plenty of attention, redefining the tenets of cinema. This year, we also saw the likes of Prithviraj and Mohanlal delivering good performances and proving their mettle.
The names of the winners will be announced shortly, which has created a fair deal of excitement on social media. Watch this space for the SIIMA 2019 Malayalam winners' list.
Most Popular Star in the Middle East
Veteran actor Mohanlal was named 'Most Popular Star in the Middle East' and served as strong proof of him being a global icon. The ‘Complete Actor', who has had a good 2019 so far, will next be seen in the Tamil biggie Kaappaan.
Best Actor
Tovino Thomas bagged the honor for his hard-hitting performance in Theevandi and proved that his 'time is now'
Best Actor (Critics)
Prithviraj won the 'Best Actor Critics' award for his natural and relatable act in Koode.
Best Actress (Critics)
Trisha bagged the honor for her terrific performance in Hey Jude, which marked her Mollywood debut. The film, which did decent business at the box office, had her paired opposite Nivin Pauly.
Best Director
Sathyan Anthikkad was adjudged Best Director for impressing fans with his critically-acclaimed movie Njan Prakashan, which featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead.
Best Debutant Actor
Pranav Mohanlal, who entered Mollywood with Aadhi, was adjudged Best Debutant and this created plenty of buzz amongst fans. Mohanlal accepted the award on behalf of his son.
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Actress Lena bagged the prestigious award for her rocking performance Aadhi much to the delight of her fans.
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Roshan Mathew was named Best Actor In A Supporting Role for impressing all and sundry with his terrific performance in Anjali Menon's Koode.
Best Actor In A Negative Role
Sharafudheen was adjudged Best Actor In A Negative Role for his impressive performance in the much-loved Varathan.
Best Film
Not surprisingly, the much-loved Sudani From Nigeria took home the award for Best Film and this gave movie buffs a reason to rejoice.