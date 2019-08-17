English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SIIMA 2019 Malayalam Winners List: Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal & Others

    By
    |

    SIIMA 2019, which kicked off last night much to the delight of movie buffs, is all set to conclude tonight (August 16, 2019) and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. While Tollywood and Sandalwood stars were the newsmakers on Day 1, Mollywood biggies will be the proverbial 'show stoppers' on Day 2. The event will be attended by some of the biggest names from the industry, which should add a new dimension to it.

    SIIMA 2019 Malayalam Winners List: Live Updates

    The year 2018 was a terrific one for Mollywood fans as some movies such as Sudani From Nigeria and Varathan grabbed plenty of attention, redefining the tenets of cinema. This year, we also saw the likes of Prithviraj and Mohanlal delivering good performances and proving their mettle.

    The names of the winners will be announced shortly, which has created a fair deal of excitement on social media. Watch this space for the SIIMA 2019 Malayalam winners' list.

    Most Popular Star in the Middle East

    Veteran actor Mohanlal was named 'Most Popular Star in the Middle East' and served as strong proof of him being a global icon. The ‘Complete Actor', who has had a good 2019 so far, will next be seen in the Tamil biggie Kaappaan.

    Best Actor

    Tovino Thomas bagged the honor for his hard-hitting performance in Theevandi and proved that his 'time is now'

    Best Actor (Critics)

    Prithviraj won the 'Best Actor Critics' award for his natural and relatable act in Koode.

    Best Actress (Critics)

    Trisha bagged the honor for her terrific performance in Hey Jude, which marked her Mollywood debut. The film, which did decent business at the box office, had her paired opposite Nivin Pauly.

    Best Director

    Sathyan Anthikkad was adjudged Best Director for impressing fans with his critically-acclaimed movie Njan Prakashan, which featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

    Best Debutant Actor

    Pranav Mohanlal, who entered Mollywood with Aadhi, was adjudged Best Debutant and this created plenty of buzz amongst fans. Mohanlal accepted the award on behalf of his son.

    Best Actress In A Supporting Role

    Actress Lena bagged the prestigious award for her rocking performance Aadhi much to the delight of her fans.

    Best Actor In A Supporting Role

    Roshan Mathew was named Best Actor In A Supporting Role for impressing all and sundry with his terrific performance in Anjali Menon's Koode.

    Best Actor In A Negative Role

    Sharafudheen was adjudged Best Actor In A Negative Role for his impressive performance in the much-loved Varathan.

    Best Film

    Not surprisingly, the much-loved Sudani From Nigeria took home the award for Best Film and this gave movie buffs a reason to rejoice.

    More SIIMA 2019 News

    Read more about: siima 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue