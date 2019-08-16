SIIMA 2019 Malayalam Winners List: Live Updates

SIIMA 2019, which kicked off last night much to the delight of movie buffs, is all set to conclude tonight (August 16, 2019) and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. While Tollywood and Sandalwood stars were the newsmakers on Day 1, Mollywood biggies will be the proverbial 'show stoppers' on Day 2. The event will be attended by some of the biggest names from the industry, which should add a new dimension to it.

The year 2018 was a terrific one for Mollywood fans as some movies such as Sudani From Nigeria and Varathan grabbed plenty of attention, redefining the tenets of cinema. This year, we also saw the likes of Prithviraj and Mohanlal delivering good performances and proving their mettle.

The names of the winners will be announced shortly, which has created a fair deal of excitement on social media. Watch this space for the SIIMA 2019 Malayalam winners' list.