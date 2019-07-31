English
    SIIMA 2019 Nominations (Malayalam): Sudani From Nigeria Tops The List

    By
    |

    SIIMA 2019 is on its way and the wait for the much-awaited award ceremony would come to an end in a few weeks. Reportedly, SIIMA 2019 will be held in Qatar on August 15 and 16. According to reports, Lusail Sports Arena in Doha has been chosen as the venue for this grand event, which will be attended by most of the big names from the South Indian film industry.

    Meanwhile, voting for SIIMA 2019 is open and the team has already sent out the nominations. Some of the popular Malayalam movies that released in 2018 have found a prominent place on the list. Movies like Varathan, Sudani From Nigeria, Ee Ma Yau, Koode, etc., have got the maximum number of nominations in various categories. Sudani From Nigeria leads the list with as many as eight nominations and is followed by Varathan with six. The platform is rightly set for a tight competition.

    Read on to know the SIIMA 2019 nominations (Malayalam) for a few categories.

    BEST FILM

    Varathan

    Sudani From Nigeria

    Ee Ma Yau

    Aravindante Athithikal

    Kayamkulam Kochunni

    BEST DIRECTOR

    Rosshan Andrrews (Kayamkulam Kochunni)

    Lijo Jose Pellissery (Ee Ma Yau)

    Amal Neerad (Varathan)

    Sathyan Anthikad (Njan Prakashan)

    Zakariya (Sudani From Nigeria)

    BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

    Mohanlal (Odiyan)

    Jayasurya (Captain)

    Joju George (Joseph)

    Prithviraj Sukumaran (Koode)

    Tovino Thomas (Theevandi)

    BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

    Nimisha Sajayan (Eeda)

    Nikhila Vimal (Aravindante Athithikal)

    Anu Sithara (Captain)

    Aishwarya Lakshmi (Varathan)

    Trisha (Hey Jude)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MALE)

    Late Sri KTC Abdullah (Sudani From Nigeria)

    Dileesh Pothen (Joseph, Ee Ma Yau)

    Arjun Ashokan (B Tech)

    Siddharth (Kammara Sambhavam)

    Rosshan Mathew (Koode)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE)

    Maala Parvathy (Kooode)

    Lena (Aadhi)

    Muthumani (Uncle)

    Urvashi (Aravindante Athithikal)

    Savithri Sreedharan (Sudani From Nigeria)

    BEST DEBUTANT ACTOR

    Pranav Mohanlal (Aadhi)

    Kalidas Jayaram (Poomaram)

    Bibin George (Oru Pazhaya Bomb Kadha)

    Druvan Druv (Queen)

    Senthil Krishna (Chalakkudikkaran Changathi)

    BEST DEBUTANT ACTRESS

    Neeta Pillai (Poomaram)

    Devika Sanjay (Njan Prakashan)

    Saniya Iyyappan (Queen)

    Surabhi Santosh (Kuttanadan Marpapa)

    Saranya R Nair (Maradona)

    Viewers can vote for the contestants by visiting the official website of SIIMA.

