Sreenivasan's Health Condition Has Improved; To Continue Under Observation For The Next 24 Hours!

Popular Malayalam actor Sreenivasan was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, following a chest pain that he had suffered while he was in a studio for the dubbing works of his upcoming film. Later, the actor was moved to the ICU with ventilator support and has been under observation since yesteday.

Now, according to the latest report by Manoramaonline.com, Sreenivasan'a health condition has improved a lot. The report also adds that he has been moved out from ventilator and the actor will continue under observation for the next 24 hours.

The report adds that Sreenivasan spoke to his wife as well as his close friends and even shared humour with them. Going by the reports, there is a restriction for visitors and the family and friends of Sreenivasan have requested everyone to keep him in prayers.

Reportedly, Sreenivasan was at the Lal Studio in Kochi, for the dubbing works of his upcoming movie Kuttimama, directed by VM Vinu. The actor essays the lead role in the movie, which also features his son Dhyan Sreenivasam.

The popular actor will also be seen essaying an important role in the upcoming movie Love Action Drama, which is the debut directorial venture of his younger son Dhyan Sreenivasan.