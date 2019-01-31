English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sreenivasan's Health Condition Has Improved; To Continue Under Observation For The Next 24 Hours!

    By Staff
    |

    Popular Malayalam actor Sreenivasan was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, following a chest pain that he had suffered while he was in a studio for the dubbing works of his upcoming film. Later, the actor was moved to the ICU with ventilator support and has been under observation since yesteday.

    Now, according to the latest report by Manoramaonline.com, Sreenivasan'a health condition has improved a lot. The report also adds that he has been moved out from ventilator and the actor will continue under observation for the next 24 hours.

    Sreenivasans Health Condition Has Improved A Lot; To Continue Under Observation For Next 24 Hours!

    The report adds that Sreenivasan spoke to his wife as well as his close friends and even shared humour with them. Going by the reports, there is a restriction for visitors and the family and friends of Sreenivasan have requested everyone to keep him in prayers.

    Reportedly, Sreenivasan was at the Lal Studio in Kochi, for the dubbing works of his upcoming movie Kuttimama, directed by VM Vinu. The actor essays the lead role in the movie, which also features his son Dhyan Sreenivasam.

    The popular actor will also be seen essaying an important role in the upcoming movie Love Action Drama, which is the debut directorial venture of his younger son Dhyan Sreenivasan.

    Read more about: sreenivasan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue