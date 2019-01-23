English
    Sunny Leone Arrives In Kochi For The Shoot Of Madura Raja; The Actress Gets A Grand Reception!

    Sunny Leone is all set to make her entry to the Malayalam film industry. The much popular actress will make her debut apperance in Malayalam films with one of the much anticipated upcoming Malayalam movies of the year. Yes, We are talking about the movie Madura Raja, directed by Vysakh and featuring Mammootty in the lead role. The film, which is high on expectations will be coming out in the theatres during the Vishu season and the shoot of the movie is currently underway. The popular actress will be a part of the song sequence of this much-awaited movie and here are a few more updates regarding the same. Read on to know more.

    Sunny Leone Arrived In Kochi

    Reportedly, Sunny Leone has joined the team of Madura Raja. According to the reports, Sunny Leone arrived in Kochi yesterday (January 22, 2019) for the purpose of the shoot of the movie.

    Gets A Grand Reception

    Well, Sunny Leone did get a grand reception in Kochi and the photos and the videos in connection with the same have been doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, the fans gave a grand welcome. Some of the crew members of the movie were also present at the airport.

    To Appear In A Dance Number

    According to the reports, Sunny Leone will be seen performing a dance number in the movie. The reports suggest that Sunny Leone will be seen in a song, which will be crucial in the progression of the story line of the film.

    Sunny Leone In Malayalam

    Meanwhile, Sunny Leone has also signed another movie in Malayalam, which has been titled as Rangeela. The film will feature Sunny Leone in a full-length role and is being directed by Santosh Nair.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
