Sunny Leone Arrives In Kochi For The Shoot Of Madura Raja; The Actress Gets A Grand Reception!

Sunny Leone Arrived In Kochi

Reportedly, Sunny Leone has joined the team of Madura Raja. According to the reports, Sunny Leone arrived in Kochi yesterday (January 22, 2019) for the purpose of the shoot of the movie.

Gets A Grand Reception

Well, Sunny Leone did get a grand reception in Kochi and the photos and the videos in connection with the same have been doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, the fans gave a grand welcome. Some of the crew members of the movie were also present at the airport.

To Appear In A Dance Number

According to the reports, Sunny Leone will be seen performing a dance number in the movie. The reports suggest that Sunny Leone will be seen in a song, which will be crucial in the progression of the story line of the film.

Sunny Leone In Malayalam

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone has also signed another movie in Malayalam, which has been titled as Rangeela. The film will feature Sunny Leone in a full-length role and is being directed by Santosh Nair.