Sunny Leone Fans In Kerala Are Disappointed; But They Have Reasons To Cheer Up As Well!

Sunny Leone's Visit To Kochi

Much to the happiness of fans, it was announced that Sunny Leone would be a part of the special musical night named Valentine's Nite 2019, wasscheduled to be held today. The show will be held at Adlux Convention Centre in Kochi.

Sunny Leone Won't Attend The Event

Sunny Leone fans in Kerala were quite excited about this show but they were left disappointed when news came out that the actress won't be taking part in the show.

Sunny Leone On Twitter

Sunny Leone herself took to her Twitter page to come up with a confirmation regarding the same and the actress mentioned that she won't be taking part in the show because of promoters defaulting on their commitments.

Sorry everyone I will not be attending this Cochin Valentines event due to promoter defaulting on their commitments!



Can’t wait to see you all at the Vanita Awards March 2nd on stage! Back in Cochin!! pic.twitter.com/qOsWqH3MjN — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) February 13, 2019

Another News

Nevertheless, the fans have a reason to cheer up too. In the Tweet, she has also shared her excitement and happiness to see Kerala audiences on March 2, 2019 in connection with Vanitha Film awards.

Sunny Leone's Malayalam Movie

Sunny Leone was in Kochi a few weeks ago for the shoot of a song sequence in Madura Raja. At the same time, the shoot of the actress's debut film in Malayalam, titled as Rangeela has already commenced.