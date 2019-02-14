Sunny Leone Fans In Kerala Are Disappointed; But They Have Reasons To Cheer Up As Well!
Sunny Leone is one such Bollywood celebrity who enjoys a good fan base in Kerala as well. The actress is all set to put a step forward in the Malayalam film industry with a couple of upcoming Malayalam movies and Sunny leone fans are quite happy about that fact. We all know the huge reception Sunny leone received on her visit to Kerala back in 2017. The roads were crowded to see the actress, who was in Kochi to inaugurate a private shop. On this Valentine's Day, Sunny Leone was supposed to visit Kerala again but now, her fans have been left disappointed.
Sunny Leone's Visit To Kochi
Much to the happiness of fans, it was announced that Sunny Leone would be a part of the special musical night named Valentine's Nite 2019, wasscheduled to be held today. The show will be held at Adlux Convention Centre in Kochi.
Sunny Leone Won't Attend The Event
Sunny Leone fans in Kerala were quite excited about this show but they were left disappointed when news came out that the actress won't be taking part in the show.
Sunny Leone On Twitter
Sunny Leone herself took to her Twitter page to come up with a confirmation regarding the same and the actress mentioned that she won't be taking part in the show because of promoters defaulting on their commitments.
Another News
Nevertheless, the fans have a reason to cheer up too. In the Tweet, she has also shared her excitement and happiness to see Kerala audiences on March 2, 2019 in connection with Vanitha Film awards.
Sunny Leone's Malayalam Movie
Sunny Leone was in Kochi a few weeks ago for the shoot of a song sequence in Madura Raja. At the same time, the shoot of the actress's debut film in Malayalam, titled as Rangeela has already commenced.