Sunny Leone's Poster From Madhura Raja; The Makers Of The Film Come Up With A Clarification!

Malayalam movie audiences are all buckled up to have a grand gala time with back-to-back releases and the next film in line is Madhura Raja, starring Megastar Mammootty in the lead role. The mass entertainer, directed by Vysakh rides high on expectations and the film also marks the Mollywood debut of actress Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone will reportedly be seen in a dance number in the film and the audio of that particular song is already out. Earlier, a still taken during the shoot of the song sequence had also appeared in online circuits.

Most recently, a few unofficial posters of Madhura Raja, featuring Sunny Leone in a glamorous avatar were being circulated in online circuits. There were also claims that the poster was an official one. Now, the makers of the film themselves have come up with a clarifcation.

The makers confirmed that they haven't released any official still or poster of Sunny leone from Madhura Raja so far.

Madhura Raja, directed by Vysakh marks the return of Raja, from Pokkiri Raja. The film will be releasing on April 12, 2019 and the trailer of the film is also expected to release within a few days of time.