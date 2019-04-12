English
    Sunny Wayne Wedding Reception Photos: Dulquer Salmaan, Neeraj Madhav & Others Grace The Event!

    By Manu
    |

    The news regarding Sunny Wayne's wedding came as a surprise to the Malayalam film audiences. The young actor of Malayalam cinema tied the knot with Renjini on April 10, 2019 at Guruvayoor. The wedding ceremony was attended by the near and dear ones of the couple. Wishes did pour in for the new couple from various quarters. Meanwhile, the actor also organised a wedding reception on Thursday evening (April 11, 2019). Sunny Wayne-Renjini's wedding reception, which was held in Kochi, was attended by some of the top stars of the film industry. Here are a few pictures of the celebrities who had attended the grand wedding reception.

    The Couple

    Sunny Wayne and Renjini looked adorable together. While Sunny Wayne had opted to wear a black coloured Sherwani for the function, Renjini adorned a specially designed blue coloured Lehenga.

    Dulquer Salmaan

    Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema, is one of the best friends of Sunny Wayne. Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal Sufiya attended the event and wished the couple the best.

    Neeraj Madhav

    Popular actor Neeraj Madhav had also graced the wedding reception hosted by Sunny Wayne. Neeraj Madhav was accompanied by his wife Deepthi. Here is a selfie that they took along with the couple.

    Ahaana Krishna

    Popular actress Ahaana Krishna, who will be next seen in the film Luca, was also present for the function. She took to her Instagram page to send out a picture that was taken along with the couple.

    Saniya Iyappan's Instagram Post

    Saniya Iyappan took to her Instagram page to send out a picture taken during the event. In this picture, you could see Saniya Iyappan, Jacob Gregory and Durga Krishna along with the couple.

    Aditi Ravi's Instagram Post

    Popular actresses Aditi Ravi, Anu Sithara and Mareena Michael too attended the event held in Kochi. Here is a picture featuring the actresses along with the newly weds.

    Friday, April 12, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
