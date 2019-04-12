Sunny Wayne Wedding Reception Photos: Dulquer Salmaan, Neeraj Madhav & Others Grace The Event!

The Couple

Sunny Wayne and Renjini looked adorable together. While Sunny Wayne had opted to wear a black coloured Sherwani for the function, Renjini adorned a specially designed blue coloured Lehenga.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema, is one of the best friends of Sunny Wayne. Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal Sufiya attended the event and wished the couple the best.

Neeraj Madhav

Popular actor Neeraj Madhav had also graced the wedding reception hosted by Sunny Wayne. Neeraj Madhav was accompanied by his wife Deepthi. Here is a selfie that they took along with the couple.

Ahaana Krishna

Popular actress Ahaana Krishna, who will be next seen in the film Luca, was also present for the function. She took to her Instagram page to send out a picture that was taken along with the couple.

Saniya Iyappan's Instagram Post

Saniya Iyappan took to her Instagram page to send out a picture taken during the event. In this picture, you could see Saniya Iyappan, Jacob Gregory and Durga Krishna along with the couple.

Aditi Ravi's Instagram Post

Popular actresses Aditi Ravi, Anu Sithara and Mareena Michael too attended the event held in Kochi. Here is a picture featuring the actresses along with the newly weds.