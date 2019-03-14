Top 10 Malayalam Grossers At The UAE -GCC Box Office:Mohanlal Reigns Supreme, Nivin Pauly Impresses

Pulimurugan

Not surprisingly, the monster hit Pulimurugan is on the top position in the elite list. The Mohanlal starrer, which released in 2016, collected Rs 31 crore at the UAE-GCC box office during its run. The film also has Kamalinee Mukherjee in the lead.

Premam

Nivin Pauly's Premam is a close second which is a big achievement for the young star. The romantic-drama grossed Rs 24 crore during its lifetime.

Kayamkulam Kochunni

The period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni, which collected nearly Rs 19 crore, has secured the third position in the list. Just like Premam, this one too has Nivin Pauly in the lead.

Ennu Ninte Moideen

Prithiviraj's Ennu Ninte Moideen, one of the most critically-acclaimed films of 2015, grossed nearly Rs 16 crore in the Gulf and did better than expected. It is on No 4 in the 'top grossers' list.

Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, is one of the all-time favourites of several young movie buffs. It collected Rs 14 Crore in the Gulf and clicked with the fans. It is currently ranked fifth in the 'top grossers' list.

Drishyam

Drishyam, yet another Mohanlal starrer, is at the sixth position. The film, directed by Jeethu Joeseph, collected nearly Rs 13.7 crore despite not being a mass movie.

Charlie

Charlie, the second Dulquer starrer to feature on the list, grossed Rs 13.45 crore at the UAE-GCC box office and served as a strong proof of the young actor's star power.

Odiyan

Odiyan, one of the biggest disappointments of Lalettan's career, collected Rs 13.37 crore during its run, which is not an impressive figure.

Njan Prakashan

Njan Prakashan, which collected Rs 13.25 crore, is on the ninth position in the list. The film has Fahadh Faasil in the lead and received rave reviews upon release.

Jacobinte Swarga Rajyam

Rounding up the list is Jacobinte Swarga Rajyam which grossed Rs 12.8 crore during its run. The film, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, has Nivin Pauly in the lead.