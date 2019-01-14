Malayalam Cinema 2018: Top 10 Malayalam Songs Of The Year

10. Rasathi (Aravindante Adithikal)

Another beautiful melody from the much-celebrated singer-music director duo, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Shaan Rahman. The song, which is penned by BK Harinaryanan, also garnered the attention with the beautiful visuals which featured the lead cast, Urvashi, Sreenivasan, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Nikhila Vimal. The funny moments featuring Urvashi and Sreenivasan are the highlight of the song visuals.

9. Ente Sivane (Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri)

One of the most unconventional songs of the year. Interestingly, Suraj Venjaramoodu, the National award-winning actor who played the titular character in the movie made his singing debut with Ente Sivane. The song is written and composed by the popular singer Sayanora Philip, who made her debut as a music director and lyricist with Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri.

8. Omal Thamara (Njan Prakashan)

This super-catchy romantic number is from Njan Prakashan, the recently released Fahadh Faasil movie directed by senior film-maker Sathyan Anthikad. The song is composed by Shaan Rahman, one of most sought-after musicians of Mollywood, thus marking his first collaboration with Sathyan Anthikad. Omal Thamara is penned by BK Harinarayanan and sung by Yadhu S Marar along with composer Shaan Rahman.

7. Mrudu Mandahasam (Poomaram)

This one of the best songs sung by KS Chithra, the nightingale of Malayalam cinema, in the recent past. Mrudu Mandahasam is truly an under-rated song while compared to the other popular songs from the movie Poomaram, which marked the debut of Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles. This beautiful melody which brings back the memories of youth festivals is penned and composed by Arackal Nandakumar.

6. Poomuthole (Joseph)

Poomuthole, which portrayed the titular character Joseph and his love for his family, is definitely one of the best compositions of the year. Ranjin Raj, the young musician proved that he is here to stay with this soulful melody, which is beautifully sung by the renowned singer Vijay Yesudas. The lyrics are penned by Ajeesh Dasan.

5. Kondoram (Odiyan)

Kondoram from the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan garnered the attention of music lovers with its soulful composition and beautiful visualization. The song, which featured the Mohanlal and Manju Warrier, one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Malayalam cinema, is composed by M Jayachandran. Kondoram is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sudeep Kumar. The lyrics are penned by Rafeeq Ahammed.

4. Ore Nila (B.Tech)

This beautiful song from the Asif Ali starring Mridul Nair movie B.Tech is composed by Rahul Raj, one of the highly talented yet underrated musicians of Malayalam cinema. Ore Nila is sung by Nikhil Mathew, who is best known for the popular romantic number Azhalinte Aazhangalil. BK Harinarayanan penned the lyrics for the song, which is emerged as one of the biggest chartbusters of the year.

3. Vaanaville (Koode)

This extremely soothing melody from the Prithviraj-Nazriya Nazim starring Anjali Menon movie Koode is undoubtedly one of the most loved songs of the year. Vaanaville, which created a romantic angle to the story, is composed by the National award-winning musician M Jayachandran and penned by the celebrated lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed. Karthik, the popular singer made the song more beautiful with his soulful voice.

2. Manikyamalaraya (Oru Adar Love)

The Internet sensation of the year. Manikyamalaraya from the Omar Lulu movie Oru Adar Love, took the social by storm with its extremely catchy tune and the beautiful visualization. Highly celebrated combo Shaan Rahman and Vineeth Sreenivasan once again team up for this song, which broke all pre-existing records in the social media. The song, which is a remix is written by PMA Jabbar and originally composed by Thalassery K Refeeque.

1. Jeevamshamayi (Theevandi)

Undoubtedly the best song of the year. Jeevamshamayi from the Tovino Thomas starrer Theevandi is a perfect combination of great composition, beautiful lyrics, and magical renditions. The song is composed by the young musician Kailas Menon and sung by the supremely talented Shreya Ghoshal and Harishankar KS. The lyrics are penned by BK Harinarayanan, one of the most popular lyricists of Mollywood.