Top Grossing Malayalam Movies Of 2019 In Chennai City: Lucifer Leads The Pack!

Lucifer

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, which was a blockbuster success at the box office enjoyed a formidable run at the Chennai box office as well. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial reportedly went on to collect around Rs 54 lakh at the Chennai box office.

Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights, which released in February, is one among the most appreciated works of this year and the film was lauded by pan-Indian audiences. Reportedly, the movie collected around Rs 29 lakh at the Chennai box office.

Love Action Drama

Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara starrer Love Action Drama did get a good reception in Tamil Nadu as well. The film, which was a complete package of entertainment, collected around Rs 23 lakh in its final run at the Chennai box office.

Mamangam

Mammootty starrer Mamangam, which made a gigantic release across the globe, had made an impact at the Chennai box office as well. The blockbuster movie, which is still continuing its run in theatres has collected around Rs 16 lakh at the Chennai box office.

Madhura Raja

Madhura Raja, which turned out to be one among the top money-spinners of this year so far, did get a good reception in Chennai while well. The Mammootty starrer, directed by Vysakh is at the fifth place and it collected around Rs 14 lakh in its final run in Chennai city.