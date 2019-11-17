Tovino Thomas’s Forensic: First Look Poster Is Out!

Tovino Thomas, the young sensation of Mollywood is currently in the best phase of his acting career so far. The actor, who is undoubtedly one of the busiest stars of Malayalam cinema right now, has some highly promising projects in his kitty. As per the latest updates, Tovino Thomas has already signed about 10 promising projects and is all set to welcome 2020.

Recently, the actor released the first look poster of Forensic through his official Facebook page. The highly promising first look poster hints that the movie is an out-and-out thriller. Forensic will feature Tovino Thomas in the role of Samuel John Kattookkaran, a forensic officer. The shooting of the highly-anticipated movie has been progressing at the various locations of Palakkad district.

The movie, which is directed by Akhil Paul-Anas Khan duo, is said to be the first-ever Malayalam movie to revolve around the lives of forensic officers. Akhil Paul, one of the directors of Forensic has earlier teamed up with Tovino Thomas for the popular movie 7th Day, as a scriptwriter.

Mamta Mohandas essays the female lead in Forensic, which is scripted by the directors themselves. Reba Monica John, the young actress who was last seen in the Vijay starring Tamil blockbuster Bigil, has been roped in to play a pivotal role. The movie will also have Prathap Pothen, Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Roney David, Srikanth Murali, Anil Murali, Neena Kurup, and about 17 newcomers in the supporting roles.

Akhil George is the director of photography. Shameer Mohammed handles the editing. Jakes Bejoy composes the music for the movie. Forensic is jointly produced by Siju Mathew, Nevis Xaviour, and Raju Malyath under the banners Juvis Productions and Ragam Movies. The Tovino Thomas movie, which is distributed by Century Films has been slated to hit the theatres as a Vishu 2020 release.