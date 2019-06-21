Tovino Thomas Gets Injured During Shoot; The Video From The Sets Goes Viral On Social Media!

Popular Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has reportedly been injured during the shoot of his upcoming film. According to the reports, the accident occurred during the filming of the young star's upcoming movie Edakkaad Batallion 06. Reportedly, an action sequence was being canned at the sets and Tovino Thomas suffered mild burns. Nevertheless, medical aid was provided for the actor immediately and the makers of the film have confirmed that the injury is not serious.

Reportedly, Tovino Thomas opted to do the action sequence from the film without the help of any dupe and the scene was canned amidst fire from all the sides. The director suggested a dupe for the shot but Tovino Thomas decided to do the scene on his own.

Meanwhile, producer Sandra Thomas has shared the video of the incident that happened on the sets. She was all praises for the commitment of the actor. Tovino Thomas's dedication towards the work should be appreciated and the audiences are left stunned upon watching the video. Reportedly, Tovino Thomas successfully completed the filming of the scene.

Take a look at the video that has been doing the rounds on social media..

Edakkad Batallion 06 is being directed by young film-maker Swapnesh. Tovino Thomas starrer is the debut movie of the director. If reports are to be believed, Tovino Thomas will be seen essaying the role of an army officer in this upcoming film. Samyuktha Menon essays the role of the leading lady. Earlier, Tovino Thomas and Samyuktha Menon had teamed up for the film Theevandi, which was a superb success at the box office.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas's new release And The Oscar Goes to has arrived in the theatres. The film, directed by Salim Ahamed has been receiving reviews from all over.