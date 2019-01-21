Tovino Thomas Birthday Special: Upcoming Movies Of The Actor To Watch Out For!

Luca

Tovino Thomas is all set to essay the titular role in the upcoming movie Luca, which is directed by newcomer Arun Bose. The movie, which is jointly scripted by director Arun Bose and Mridul George, will feature Ahaana Krishna as the female lead. Nimish Ravi is the director of photography. Sooraj S Kurup composes the songs and background score. Luca is produced by the banner Stories & Thoughts Productions.

Virus

Virus is the upcoming medical thriller film which features Tovino Thomas as one of the protagonists. The movie, which revolves around the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, is directed by Aashiq Abu. Parvathy, Asif Ali, Indrajith, Rima Kallingal, Revathi, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Pothan and Remya Nambeesan will essay the other lead roles in the movie, which is currently under the pre-production stage.

And The Oscar Goes To

Tovino Thomas is essaying the role of a struggling young film-maker in the upcoming movie And The Oscar Goes To, directed by the National Award winner Salim Ahamed. Reportedly, the movie was originally planned with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, but the actor couldn't take up the project due to his busy schedule. And The Oscar Goes To will feature Anu Sithara as the female lead.

Uyare

Uyare, which revolves around the life of an acid attack survivor, will have Tovino Thomas in a prominent role. Talented actress Parvathy essays the central character in the movie, which is directed by Manu Ashokan, the former associate of late director Rajesh Pillai. Uyare, which is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay duo, will also feature Asif Ali in a key role.

Joe

This upcoming movie, which is directed by Alby, will feature Tovino Thomas as the titular character Joe. The movie will mark Tovino's second collaboration with the team of Starring Pournami, the ambitious project which shelved due to financial constraints. According to Tovino Thomas, Joe is a very special character which will inspire the audiences.

Kalki

Kalki, which is directed by newcomer Praveen Prabharam, will feature Tovino Thomas in the role of a police officer. Interestingly, Tovino's role in the movie, which is said to be a mass entertainer, will have similarities with the popular Mammootty character Inspector Balram. Kalki, which is jointly scripted by director Praveen and Sujin Sujathan, is expected to start rolling soon.

Other Projects

Tovino Thomas will appear in a significant role in the highly-anticipated Mohanlal movie Lucifer, which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. The young actor is also expected to play a key role in the upcoming Mammootty project, directed by Godha director Basil Joseph. Tovino is also expected to play the lead role in the comical entertainer directed by Joe Baby, which has been titled as Kilometers And Kilometers.