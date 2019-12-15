Tovino Thomas Wraps Up Forensic!

Tovino Thomas is undoubtedly the new busy bee of the Malayalam cinema. The actor who earned the star status with consecutive box office successes has already signed about 10 promising projects and is all set to welcome 2020. Recently, Tovino Thomas wrapped up his portions for the much-awaited upcoming project Forensic.

The Luca actor took his official social media to share the news with his fans and penned down a special note. Tovino Thomas revealed that he finished the project in a 49 days long schedule without a break and stated that Forensic is a very special film for him.

According to the actor, his role in Forensic is not something he has tried before, and shooting for the movie was a unique experience. Tovino Thomas thanked the director duo, producers, and the entire team of the movie through his post. He also revealed that Forensic will hit the theatres in March 2020.

Forensic will feature Tovino Thomas in the role of Samuel John Kattookkaran, a medico-legal adviser who works for the forensic science lab of Kerala police. The movie, which is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul-Anas Khan duo, is said to be the first-ever Malayalam movie to revolve around the lives of forensic officers.

Akhil Paul, one of the directors of Forensic has earlier teamed up with Tovino Thomas for the popular movie 7th Day, as a scriptwriter. Mamta Mohandas essays the female lead in Forensic, which features Reba Monica John, who was last seen in the Tamil blockbuster Bigil in a pivotal role.

Tovino Thomas will next join the sets of his much-awaited upcoming movie Minnal Murali, which marks his second collaboration with filmmaker Basil Joseph after Godha. Interestingly, Minnal Murali has been made as the first-ever superhero film in the history of Malayalam cinema. The project will start rolling by the third week of December.