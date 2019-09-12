English
    Trance First Look Poster Out; Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed Film To Release On December 20!

    By Staff
    |

    Trance is a film for which the Malayalam movie audiences have been waiting for. Now, all those who have been waiting for an update regarding the film, have got a huge surprise with the team unveiling the first look poster of the movie. The first look poster of Trance has been released through the official Facebook page of Fahadh Faasil. At the same time, team Trance has also revealed the release date of the movie. Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed movie will be taking over the big screens on December 20, 2019, and it will be one among the Christmas releases of this year. The shoot of the film was wrapped up in the first week of September 2019.

    Trance First Look Poster Out; Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed Film To Release On December 20!

    The first look poster of Trance has an ever-energetic Fahadh Faasil in it and the poster is sure to leave everyone guessing about the movie. There were various rumours regarding the genre of the film and the first look poster has further raised the curiosity regarding the movie, which is a big-budget venture. Audiences are mighty impressed with the poster, which has now taken the social media by storm.

    Meanwhile, Trance has turned out to be first among the Christmas releases to make an official announcement regarding the release date. If reports are to be believed, Mammootty starrer Shylock and Mohanlal's Big Brother will also be hitting the big screens during the same season.

    Trance is director Anwar Rasheed's film after a gap of over seven years. His previous full-fledged film was Ustad Hotel, which featured Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Later, in 2013, he directed a short segment named Aami in the anthology Anju Sundarikal and the film had featured Fahadh Faasil in it.

    Trance has its cinematography by Amal Neerad and the script of the film has been penned by Vincent Vadakkan. Along with Fahadh Faasil, Trance also features Nazriya Nazim, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Alphonse Puthren, etc., in important roles.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
