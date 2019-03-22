Trisha Shares Pictures With Mohanlal And Manju Warrier From 21st Asianet film Awards!
Trisha, the South Indian beauty is not someone who is alien to the Malayalam film audiences. The talented actress enjoys a genuine fan base in Kerala too and some of her films do enjoy a cult fan following out here. The long wait to see Trisha in Mollywood came to an end in 2018 with the actress stepping into the Malayalam film industry with the movie Hey Jude, which featured Nivin Pauly in the lead role. She was one among the prominent guests of the 21st Asianet Film Awards that was held in Kochi recently and stole hearts of millions of fans with her presence.
Trisha In Black
Trisha looked absolutely stunning in the black saree that she opted to wear for the function. The pictures of the actress from Asianet Film Awards has gone viral on social media.
With Manju Warrier
She has also sent out a couple of pictures as her Instagram story. In this screenshot, you could see a picture that was taken along with Manju Warrier. She has also some great words for the actress who bagged the Best Actress title.
With Mohanlal
In this picture, she could be seen sharing the stage with none other than Superstar Mohanlal and addressing the huge crowd that was present for the big occasion.
The Award That She received
Trisha was adjudged as the Most Popular actress at the Asianet Film Awards for her performance in 96 and she received the award from none other than Mohanlal. Here is a picture of the same that she had sent out as her Instagram story.