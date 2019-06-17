English
    Unda Box Office Collections (3 Days): Enjoys Fantastic First Weekend!

    By Staff
    |

    Unda has won the hearts of the Malayalam movie audiences and the Mammootty starrer, directed by Khalid Rahman has lived up to all the expecations bestowed on it. The movie has offered a fantastic experience to the viewers and the audiences are coming out to theatres in large numbers. As expected, Unda turned out to be the movie of this week with the film turning out to be the talk of the M town. How well did Unda perform on its first weekend in various centres across the state? Read Unda box office collections (3 Days) report to get answers regarding the same.

    Sunday Collections

    Unda completed its first weekend in a phenomenal fashion with Sunday being one of the best performing days for the movie. The advance booking was solid and performed exceptionally well at both the single screens and multiplexes.

    Day 3 At Kochi Multiplexes

    Unda reached newer heights in terms of collections on its third day at the Kochi multiplexes. The film reportedly collected Rs 7.05 lakh on its third day and thus bettering the collections of the previous days.

    First Weekend At The Kochi Multiplexes

    Unda enjoyed a grand weekend at the Kochi multiplexes with the movie registering more collections with each passing day. Reportedly, the movie had collected around Rs 19.96 lakh from the first weekend of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Carnival Cinemas

    Unda enjoyed yet another fine day at Carnival Cinemas with the film collections around Rs 17 lakh on the third day from the various centres. In total, Unda has taken its tally to Rs 48.64 lakh on its first weekend in Carnival Cinemas.

    Other Regions

    Unda enjoyed a fabulous weekend in other regions. If the reports are to be believed, the movie is expected to have collected around Rs 52.41 lakh from the selected screens in TVM regions. On the other hand, the movie has collected around Rs 74 lakh from some of the screens in Malabar regions.

