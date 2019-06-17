Unda Box Office Collections (3 Days): Enjoys Fantastic First Weekend!

Sunday Collections

Unda completed its first weekend in a phenomenal fashion with Sunday being one of the best performing days for the movie. The advance booking was solid and performed exceptionally well at both the single screens and multiplexes.

Day 3 At Kochi Multiplexes

Unda reached newer heights in terms of collections on its third day at the Kochi multiplexes. The film reportedly collected Rs 7.05 lakh on its third day and thus bettering the collections of the previous days.

First Weekend At The Kochi Multiplexes

Unda enjoyed a grand weekend at the Kochi multiplexes with the movie registering more collections with each passing day. Reportedly, the movie had collected around Rs 19.96 lakh from the first weekend of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Carnival Cinemas

Unda enjoyed yet another fine day at Carnival Cinemas with the film collections around Rs 17 lakh on the third day from the various centres. In total, Unda has taken its tally to Rs 48.64 lakh on its first weekend in Carnival Cinemas.

Other Regions

Unda enjoyed a fabulous weekend in other regions. If the reports are to be believed, the movie is expected to have collected around Rs 52.41 lakh from the selected screens in TVM regions. On the other hand, the movie has collected around Rs 74 lakh from some of the screens in Malabar regions.