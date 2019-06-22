Unda Box Office Collections (8 Days): Continues Its Strong & Steady Run!

The Weekdays

Unda enjoyed a very solid opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. The film passed the weekday test with good marks and thus proving that the film is here to stay. Unda registered decent collections on the weekdays as well.

Friday Collections

Unda has as many as 21 shows on its second week at the Kochi multiplexes. According to the reports, Unda went on to collect around Rs 3.78 lakh from the 21 shows that it had in total, which are good numbers.

8 Days

Unda has gone past the Rs 40 lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has collected around Rs 40.14 lakh from the 8 days of its run so far. The weekend ahead looks promising for the movie and the collections are sure to increase in the upcoming two days.

In Other Centres

Unda is doing a solid business in single screens as well with the film registering a good number of housefull shows. Meanwhile, the film has also registered in the UAE/GCC regions where the film has reportedly registered a very good opening.