English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Unda Box Office Collections (8 Days): Continues Its Strong & Steady Run!

    By Staff
    |

    Unda has won the love of the audiences and the film has been receiving unanimously positive reports from all over. It is rightly one among the best movies of the recent times and it is also on its way to become a big hit at the box office. Unda received a very strong opening at the box office and the film has now entered the second week of run in most of the centres that it release. How well has the film done so far at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the prominent centres for Mollywood. Read Unda box office collections (8 Days) to know further details regarding this.

    The Weekdays

    Unda enjoyed a very solid opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. The film passed the weekday test with good marks and thus proving that the film is here to stay. Unda registered decent collections on the weekdays as well.

    Friday Collections

    Unda has as many as 21 shows on its second week at the Kochi multiplexes. According to the reports, Unda went on to collect around Rs 3.78 lakh from the 21 shows that it had in total, which are good numbers.

    8 Days

    Unda has gone past the Rs 40 lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has collected around Rs 40.14 lakh from the 8 days of its run so far. The weekend ahead looks promising for the movie and the collections are sure to increase in the upcoming two days.

    In Other Centres

    Unda is doing a solid business in single screens as well with the film registering a good number of housefull shows. Meanwhile, the film has also registered in the UAE/GCC regions where the film has reportedly registered a very good opening.

    (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

    More UNDA News

    Read more about: unda mammootty
    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue