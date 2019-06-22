Unda Box Office Collections (8 Days): Continues Its Strong & Steady Run!
Unda has won the love of the audiences and the film has been receiving unanimously positive reports from all over. It is rightly one among the best movies of the recent times and it is also on its way to become a big hit at the box office. Unda received a very strong opening at the box office and the film has now entered the second week of run in most of the centres that it release. How well has the film done so far at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the prominent centres for Mollywood. Read Unda box office collections (8 Days) to know further details regarding this.
The Weekdays
Unda enjoyed a very solid opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. The film passed the weekday test with good marks and thus proving that the film is here to stay. Unda registered decent collections on the weekdays as well.
Friday Collections
Unda has as many as 21 shows on its second week at the Kochi multiplexes. According to the reports, Unda went on to collect around Rs 3.78 lakh from the 21 shows that it had in total, which are good numbers.
8 Days
Unda has gone past the Rs 40 lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has collected around Rs 40.14 lakh from the 8 days of its run so far. The weekend ahead looks promising for the movie and the collections are sure to increase in the upcoming two days.
In Other Centres
Unda is doing a solid business in single screens as well with the film registering a good number of housefull shows. Meanwhile, the film has also registered in the UAE/GCC regions where the film has reportedly registered a very good opening.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)