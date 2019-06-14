English
    Unda Box Office Collections(Day 1): Registers A Strong Opening!

    By Staff
    |

    Unda, the Mammootty starrer, directed by Khalid Rahman is the big release of this week. Mammootty has had a very imressive 2019 so far with back-to-back hits and there are huge expectations on the box office performance of Unda as well. The film, which came in to the theatres yesterday (June 14, 2019) has been receiving extremely good reviews from the audiences and the critics alike. It was expected to be a well-crafted film and it has rightly turned out to be one among the best Malayalam movies of the recent times. How well did Unda perform at the major centres like Cochin and Trivandrum on its opening day? Read Unda box office collections (Day 1) report to know more about this.

    A Big Release

    Unda has made a release in the theatres across India. It has got a big release and according to the reports, in Kerala alone, the film has been released in above 175 screens, which are very good numbers.

    The Pre-Booking

    The pre-booking for Unda commenced a couple of days before the release of the movie. Unda is rightly one among the most promising movies of the season and the movie received decent pre-booking.

    Day 1 At Kochi Multiplexes

    According to the reports, Unda had as many as 21 shows on its opening day at Kochi multiplexes and the film witnessed very good occupancy rates. Unda is expected to have collected above Rs 6 lakh on its day 1, which are impressive figures.

    In Other Centres

    Unda has opened to unanimously positive reviews in the theatre across Kerala. The film is expected to have made an impressive opening at the multiplexes of other regions as well. In single screens too, the film went on to register a good number of house full shows. Unda is expected to have fetched a very good day 1 collection at the Kerala box office.

    unda mammootty
    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2019
