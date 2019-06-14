Unda Box Office Collections(Day 1): Registers A Strong Opening!

A Big Release

Unda has made a release in the theatres across India. It has got a big release and according to the reports, in Kerala alone, the film has been released in above 175 screens, which are very good numbers.

The Pre-Booking

The pre-booking for Unda commenced a couple of days before the release of the movie. Unda is rightly one among the most promising movies of the season and the movie received decent pre-booking.

Day 1 At Kochi Multiplexes

According to the reports, Unda had as many as 21 shows on its opening day at Kochi multiplexes and the film witnessed very good occupancy rates. Unda is expected to have collected above Rs 6 lakh on its day 1, which are impressive figures.

In Other Centres

Unda has opened to unanimously positive reviews in the theatre across Kerala. The film is expected to have made an impressive opening at the multiplexes of other regions as well. In single screens too, the film went on to register a good number of house full shows. Unda is expected to have fetched a very good day 1 collection at the Kerala box office.