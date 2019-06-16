Unda Box Office Collections (Day 2): A Fabulous Second Day For The Mammootty Starrer!

The Second Day

Going by the reports, there was a visible increase in the box office collections for Unda on its second day at the box office. The movie is performing equally well at both multiplexes and single screens across the state. The family audiences came to the theatres in large numbers with the movie registering fabulous collections in majority of the centres.

Day 2 At The Kochi Multiplexes

On its second day, Unda had as many as 22 shows at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 6.73 lakh on Saturday at an occupancy rate of 81%. Unda has collected Rs 12.4 lakh from the first 2 days of run.

Malabar/Central Regions

Unda is doing a solid business in the theatres across the Malabar and central regions as well. Reportedly, the movie collected around Rs 22.8 lakh from some of the screens and thus taking the 2 days tally to Rs 46.84 lakh.

Carnival Cinemas

Unda has as many as 76 shows in total at Carnival Cinemas across the state. The film has done a solid business in these centres as well. Reportedly, the film has collected Rs 30.67 lakh from the first 2 days of run out there.