English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Unda First Look Poster, Mohanlal's New Picture & Other Vishu 2019 Special Treats!

    By
    |

    The Malayalam movie goers have got a real big feast on the special occasion of Vishu in the form of the big Malayalam movies that have released in the theatres. At the same time, on this big day, the moviegoers received other short and special sweet treat as well from Mollywood. The popular celebrities of Mollywood took to their social media pages to wish everyone on the special occasion. Meanwhile, some of the celebrities also came up with first look posters, announcements and other surprises, which have left all the Malayalam movies audiences very happy. Read to know more about this.

    Unda First Look Poster

    Mammootty took to his official Facebook page to wish everyone a Happy Vishu and also released the first look poster of his upcoming film Unda. The first look poster, which is a well-designed one, has gained the attention of the netizens.

    Mohanlal's New Picture

    Mohanlal wished everyone a happy Vishu on the special occasion and at the same time, he has also sent out a new picture from a recent photo shoot. Mohanlal looks absolutely stunning in this picture in which he has adorned a black shirt and dhoti.

    Kutty Mama First Look Poster

    Yet another first look poster was released on the special occasion of Vishu. The poster of Kutty Mama, the upcoming film of Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, directed by VM Vinu, has also been unveiled. Dileep shared the poster of the movie through his official Facebook page and conveyed the best wishes to the team.

    My Great Grand Father First Look

    Jayaram will next be seen in the film My Great Grand Father, which is being directed by Aneesh Anwar. Jayaram took to his official Facebook page to release the first look poster of the movie on the big day.

    Kalki Poster

    Kalki is one of the much-awaited films of Tovino Thomas and he will be seen essaying a cop in the movie. The stylish and intense first look poster of Kalki has also been launched.

    Forensic

    On the special day, Prithviraj came up with a big announcement regarding Sujith Vaasudev's next directorial venture. His next film has been titled as Forensic and the film, which has its script penned by Akhil Paul and Ansar Khan will feature Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

    Read more about: mammootty mohanlal
    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue