Unda First Look Poster, Mohanlal's New Picture & Other Vishu 2019 Special Treats!

Unda First Look Poster

Mammootty took to his official Facebook page to wish everyone a Happy Vishu and also released the first look poster of his upcoming film Unda. The first look poster, which is a well-designed one, has gained the attention of the netizens.

Mohanlal's New Picture

Mohanlal wished everyone a happy Vishu on the special occasion and at the same time, he has also sent out a new picture from a recent photo shoot. Mohanlal looks absolutely stunning in this picture in which he has adorned a black shirt and dhoti.

Kutty Mama First Look Poster

Yet another first look poster was released on the special occasion of Vishu. The poster of Kutty Mama, the upcoming film of Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, directed by VM Vinu, has also been unveiled. Dileep shared the poster of the movie through his official Facebook page and conveyed the best wishes to the team.

My Great Grand Father First Look

Jayaram will next be seen in the film My Great Grand Father, which is being directed by Aneesh Anwar. Jayaram took to his official Facebook page to release the first look poster of the movie on the big day.

Kalki Poster

Kalki is one of the much-awaited films of Tovino Thomas and he will be seen essaying a cop in the movie. The stylish and intense first look poster of Kalki has also been launched.

Forensic

On the special day, Prithviraj came up with a big announcement regarding Sujith Vaasudev's next directorial venture. His next film has been titled as Forensic and the film, which has its script penned by Akhil Paul and Ansar Khan will feature Tovino Thomas in the lead role.