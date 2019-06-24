Unda Full Movie Gets Leaked Online For Free Download; Leaves Everyone Shocked!
Mollywood's purple patch continues and Unda, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is an exemplary addition to the catalogue of must-watch movies to have hit the big screens in 2019. Unda has not missed its target and for that matter has hit the bulls-eye. One wouldn't leave the theatres without offering a standing ovation to this Malayalam movie that is praiseworthy in all important aspects. While the Malayalam movie audiences are raving about this supreme quality movie, a news has broke out which is an unpleasant one for Malayalam movie industry as well as the genuine film lovers out there. Read the article to know the complete details regarding this.
Hit By Piracy
Piracy continues to be a substantial threat to the entire film industry. Unda, the movie about which the entire audiences are talking about couldn't escape from the hands of piracy and has joined the movies that have been hit by piracy.
Full Movie Leaked
What is even more saddening is that Unda full movie has been leaked online for free download in the website Tamilrockers. This has happened within 10 days of the film's release in the theatres.
Reports For Unda
It needs to be mentioned that it is one among those films, which has fetched unanimously good reports from the audiences. The film has the longevity and fuel for a long run with the Malayalam movie audiences embracing this film.
A Must Watch From Theatres
Unda's performance at the box office is a pleasing sight for everyone with the movie raking in collections. A film like Unda should be watched from the theatres as it is the need of the hour for films like these to emerge huge commercial success. Let us hope that Unda would overcome threat of piracy and battle it out, much like other recent hits, to emerge as a big success.