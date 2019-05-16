Mammootty And Mohanlal Launch The Much-awaited Teaser Of Unda!

Unda, starring Mammootty in the lead role ranks high on expectations. The film, directed by Khalid Rehman looks heavily promising and the movie has been scheduled to release on June 6, 2019 as Eid release of this year.

After the first look poster that created a huge craze on social media, the makers of Unda have now come up with the official teaser of the movie. What is even more special is that, Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two Big M's of the film industry have jointly launched Unda teaser.

Both the big stars of the Mollyood took to their respective social media pages to launch the much-awaited teaser of the movie.

Watch Unda teaser here..

Unda features Mammootty in the role of a police officer named SI Manikandan. Along with Mammootty, the film also features Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Arjun Ashokan, Vinay Forrt and host of other actors in important roles. The character posters of the film have already created a huge interest in the minds of the audiences. Unda is the second directorial venture of Khalid Rehman who made a sparkling debut with the movie Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.