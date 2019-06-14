Unda Twitter Review: Audiences Are Heavily Impressed With This Mammootty Starrer!
Unda, the much-awaited Malayalam film of this season, has come to the theatres today (June 14, 2019). The Mammootty starrer, which has been directed by Anuraga Karikkin Vellam fame Khalid Rehman, is expected to be a film, which would offer a quality and unique viewing experience to the Malayalam film audiences.
We all know the impact that the first look poster of the movie had created. It went viral within no time with the audiences coming out with their own versions based on the theme of the movie. Unda narrated the story of cops but it promises to have a realistic approach, which the Malayalam film audiences haven't seen so far.
Along with Mammootty, Unda also has the presence of a host of other actors in important roles. Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ranjith, Kalabhavan Shajon etc., will be seen doing crucial roles in the film. Reportedly, Asif Ali will also be seen doing a cameo role in the movie.
One thing is for sure, Unda is sure to be the talk of social media today with the audience coming up with their reviews regarding the film. Take a look at what the audiences have to say about the film.
Thumbs Up For The First Half
Unda has straight away garnered amazing reports. Upon the completion of the first half, the audiences have given a thumbs up for the movie. Here is a tweet that suggests the same.
A Perfect First Half
Praises have been pouring in for the first half of the film. Here is one tweet that speaks about the perfection level of the initial half of this much-awaited film.
An Engaging First Half
Here is another tweet that speaks highly about the first half of Unda. It has been mentioned that the initial half is engaging. There are praises for the amazing performance of Mammootty as well.
Another Positive Review
Well, it seems like Unda's first half something really interesting to offer for the audiences with unanimously good reports coming in. In the above tweet, the film has an interesting plot.
Amazing First Half
Praises continue to come in for the amazing performance of Mammootty in the film. The above tweet also talks about the pace in which Khalid Rehman has taken forward the film.
A Real Good Movie
Unda continues to get splendid reviews from the audiences. Now, here is a tweet that says that Unda is a real good movie.
A Very Good Watch
In this particular tweet, it has been mentioned that Unda is a very good watch. There are a few words about the setting of the film, performances etc.