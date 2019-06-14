Unda Twitter Review: Audiences Are Heavily Impressed With This Mammootty Starrer!

Unda, the much-awaited Malayalam film of this season, has come to the theatres today (June 14, 2019). The Mammootty starrer, which has been directed by Anuraga Karikkin Vellam fame Khalid Rehman, is expected to be a film, which would offer a quality and unique viewing experience to the Malayalam film audiences.

We all know the impact that the first look poster of the movie had created. It went viral within no time with the audiences coming out with their own versions based on the theme of the movie. Unda narrated the story of cops but it promises to have a realistic approach, which the Malayalam film audiences haven't seen so far.

Along with Mammootty, Unda also has the presence of a host of other actors in important roles. Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ranjith, Kalabhavan Shajon etc., will be seen doing crucial roles in the film. Reportedly, Asif Ali will also be seen doing a cameo role in the movie.

One thing is for sure, Unda is sure to be the talk of social media today with the audience coming up with their reviews regarding the film. Take a look at what the audiences have to say about the film.