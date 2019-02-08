Valentine's Day Release Oru Adaar Love: Priya Varrier & Roshan's Liplock Scene Gets Heavily Trolled!

Valentine's Day is round the corner and Oru Adaar Love, the film that has by now become hugely popular across India, will be releasing in the theatres on the special day. The Priya Prakash Varrier starrer, directed by Omar Lulu would make a big entry with a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages as well.

The promotions for this Valentine's Day special movie has been spot on and most recently, the makers released a sneak peek video of the movie featuring Roshan and Priya Varrier. The teaser, which got released in Tamil as well as Telugu, went viral in no time but the liplock scene in the video has been receiving flak ever since its arrival.

The official sneak peek video has crossed 1.5 million views but what's worrying is the number of dislikes. The video has fetched over 23k likes whereas the dislike count stands at 46k.

Social media is also filled with trolls taking a sarcastic dig at the liplock scene involving Priya Varrier and Roshan, and the trolls have been primarily targeting the latter.

Nevertheless, Oru Adaar Love has already gained the attention of the entire South Indian movie audiences. The audio launch ceremony of the different language versions were equally big ceremonies. The film also ranks in the top position in the IMDb list of most awaited Indian movies.