    Vanitha Film Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier & Lijo Jose Pellissery Adjudged The Big Winners!

    By Manu
    |

    The results of the Vanitha Film Awards 2019 are out. The award ceremony was held yesterday (March 02, 2019) in Kochi and the grand function was attended by the top names of the film industry as well as celebrities from other language film industries as well. Keep reading to know about the complete list of winners of Vanitha Film Awards 2019.

    Best Actor

    Mohanlal had impressed one and all with his amazing performance as Manikyan in the movie Odiyan. The different stages of the character's life were etched to perfection by the magical actor. He has been adjudged as the Best Actor at Vanitha Film Awards 2019.

    Best Actress

    Manju Warrier's performance in the film Aami, was one of the top performances by any actress in the year 2018. Rightly, she has won the award for the Best Actress at the Vanitha Film Awards 2019 for her performance in the film.

    Best Movie

    Ee Ma Yau continues to win awards and accolades. This film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is one of the most appreciated movies of the recent times. The film has won the award for the Best Movie at Vanitha Film Awards 2019 as well.

    Best Director

    Lijo Jose Pellissery, the director who has been amazing us with some really quality works, has won the award for the Best Director. He won the award for his amazing work in the film Ee Ma Yau.

    Best Popular Actor

    Tovino Thomas has enjoyed a fabulous 2018 with most of his films working wonders at the box office. The young actor was adjudged as the Best Popular actor at Vanitha Film Awards 2019.

    Best Popular Actress

    Aishwarya Lekshmi, the actress had come up with yet another big hit in the form of Varathan, which was one of the big hits of 2018. She has won the title for Best Popular Actress at Vanitha Film Awards 2019.

    Special Performance

    Joju George had amazed us with his performance as the title character in the movie Joseph. He had won a special performance award at the Vanitha Film Awards 2019.

    Take a look at the list of other winners as well.

    Best family Hero - Jayaram

    Best Newcomer - Kalidas Jayaram

    Best Tamil Actor - Dhanush

    Best Singer - Vijay Yesudas

    Best supporting Actor - Siddique

    Best Supporting Actress - Muthumani

    Best Scriptwriter - Shahi Kabee

    Best Debut Director - Zakariya

    Best Villain - Sunny Wayne

