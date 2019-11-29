Veyil And Qurbaani Shelved: Shane Nigam Opens Up!

Shane Nigam, the talented young actor who has been facing a ban, recently opened up about the producers' decision to drop his much-awaited projects Veyil and Qurbaani. The actor revealed that he was not officially informed by the makers about the decision. In the recent interview given to a popular daily, Shane also opened up about the ban issued against him.

According to the Ishq actor, the producers' association representatives had assured him that no action would be taken till Wednesday. They had also asked him to not be active on social media or interact with the media representatives. Shane Nigam revealed that it was the reason behind his decision to delete his official Instagram page.

The Kumbalangi Nights actor alleged that the Kerala Film Producers' Association denied him basic justice, by refusing to hear his side of the story. However, Shane Nigam has now decided to not accept the ban by the association. The actor also confirmed that he would not pay the compensation or give in to the demands of the producers' association.

However, the makers of Veyil and Qurbaani, the Shane Nigam projects which were shelved recently, have a different story to tell. According to the producers of the project, it was the actor's indiscipline and lack of professionalism that forced them to take such a big step against him. The team revealed that Shane refused to show up on the sets and begin the filming until he was in the right 'mood'.

Recently, a voice clip in which Shane Nigam blasts Mahasubair, the producer of Qurbaani, had gone viral on social media. In the voice clip, the actor was clearly saying that he would not begin the shoot until he is in the 'mood' and refused to pay heed to the producer's pleads. Shane Nigam was also claiming that no other actor would make efforts as he does.

Shane's actions haven't gone down well with the industry members and the movie fanatics. The actor has been getting thrashed by netizens for his unprofessionalism and lack of compassion towards colleagues. However, the producers' association has confirmed that Shane Nigam would face the ban until he pays a compensation of Rs 7 crore to the producers of Veyil and Qurbaani.