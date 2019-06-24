English
    Veyilmarangal Brings Laurels To Mollywood; Bags An International Award!

    By
    |

    Malayalam cinema has once again sparkled at the International level with one of the upcoming movies bringing laurels to the industry. Yes, we are talking about the film Veyilmarangal, directed by Dr Biju and featuring actor Indrans in the lead role.

    Reportedly, Veyilmarangal that found its way to the 22nd Shanghai International Films Festival and the film made its world television premiere out there. Reportedly, the film made it to the competition for the Golden Goblet Award for the Best Feature Film at the film festival. Veyilmarangal turned out to be one among the 15 movies to make it to the final cut among the many other movies from various languages.

    Malayalam Cinema Reaches Newer Heights; Veyilmarangal Brings Laurels To The Industry!

    More importantly, Veyilmarangal has one a big award at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival. The film has won the 'Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award' and turned out to be the first ever Indian movie to win the big award.

    The makers of the film who are elated about the big achievement have send out a selfie which was taken after the completion of the show. Indrans, directed Dr Biju and others were present for the big event. Praises have been pouring in for the team from various quarters.

    Director Dr Biju Kumar took to his official Facebook page to give out the information. His Facebook post is read as "Trees under the sun (veyil marangal) won Best Artistic achievement award at 22nd Shanghai international film festival . This is the first time an indian film won an award at Shanghai..And I am.glad it came from a jury headed by Nurse Bilge ceylan...And this is the award for malayalam cinema after a long long time in a major international film festival by FIAPF.." - (sic).

    Earlier, the director's film Akasthinte Niram, which had released in 2012 had also made its way to the Shanghai International Film Festival.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
