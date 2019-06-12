English
    Virus Box Office Collections (5 Days): The Aashiq Abu Movie Is Racing Ahead!

    By Staff
    |

    Virus, the Aashiq Abu movie that released in the theatres on June 07, 2019 has made a huge impact in the theatres. The reviews for the film have been extremely positive and the Malayalam film audiences have got yet another film about which they could really be proud about. The best part is that the movie is running to packed houses in the theatres and now, Virus has rightly turned out to be the top performing movie of this week. Read Virus box office collections (5 days) report to know how much the film has collected so far from some of the major centres like Ernakulam and Trivandrum.

    Opening Weekend Collections

    Virus enjoyed a fabulous opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes with the collections increasing with every passing day. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch around Rs 19.55 Lakh from the first 3 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    First Weekend Collections – Trivandrum Plexes

    Virus registered an excellent first weekend at the Trivandrum Plexes where it had around 27 shows/day. According to the reports, the film collected Rs 32.78 lakh on its opening weekend, which are indeed huge numbers.

    The Weekdays

    What is even more fascinating is the fact that Virus has maintained a good momentum on the working days as well. The film successfully passed the Monday test in most of the centres with the movie fetching decent collections at good occupancy rates.

    5 Days Collections

    Virus has taken its tally across the 35-lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has minted around Rs 36.80 lakh from the first 5 days of run from the Kochi multiplexes. On the other hand, Virus has crossed the 40-lakh mark as it has collected around Rs 41.87 lakh from its run so far from the Trivandrum Plexes.

    (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 13:19 [IST]
