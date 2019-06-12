Virus Box Office Collections (5 Days): The Aashiq Abu Movie Is Racing Ahead!

Opening Weekend Collections

Virus enjoyed a fabulous opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes with the collections increasing with every passing day. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch around Rs 19.55 Lakh from the first 3 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

First Weekend Collections – Trivandrum Plexes

Virus registered an excellent first weekend at the Trivandrum Plexes where it had around 27 shows/day. According to the reports, the film collected Rs 32.78 lakh on its opening weekend, which are indeed huge numbers.

The Weekdays

What is even more fascinating is the fact that Virus has maintained a good momentum on the working days as well. The film successfully passed the Monday test in most of the centres with the movie fetching decent collections at good occupancy rates.

5 Days Collections

Virus has taken its tally across the 35-lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has minted around Rs 36.80 lakh from the first 5 days of run from the Kochi multiplexes. On the other hand, Virus has crossed the 40-lakh mark as it has collected around Rs 41.87 lakh from its run so far from the Trivandrum Plexes.