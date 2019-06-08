Virus Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Fabulous Opening For The Movie!

A Big Release

The movie has made a worldwide release. It has been simultaneously released in UAE/GCC regions and other foreign countries as well. In Kerala, the film has been released in above 160 screens, which are very good numbers

The Pre-booking

Virus has good hype surrounding it and it was quite visible from the advance booking that the film received for its first day. The movie registered decent pre-booking in the city centres.

Day 1 At The Kochi Multiplexes

Virus enjoyed a very good opening day at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the prominent centres in Kerala. The film emerged as the top performing movie out there. The film which had 19 shows on day 1 registered good occupancy rate and fetched Rs 7.5 lakh on its first day. The movie had as many as 12 house full shows.

In Other Centres

Virus has been receiving extremely good word of mouth with the audiences lavishing praises on the film. The movie has performed extremely well in the single screens as well on day 1. At the Trivandrum Plexes too, the film fetched good collections with decent occupancy rate. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film collected Rs 9.68 lakh on its day 1 from Trivandrum Plexes. Virus is all set for a grand run in the theatres.