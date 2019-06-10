Virus Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Everyone Shocked!
Mollywood is going great guns with quality movies ruling the roost and Virus, the Malayalam movie directed by Aashiq Abu is the latest film to join the bandwagon. Virus, which released in the theatres on June 07, 2019, has garnered the attention of critics and normal moviegoers alike. Based on the Nipah outbreak that occurred in Kerala, Virus is a film that has been categorized as a brave attempt by one and all. While Mollywood and Malayalam film audiences are overwhelmed with a film like Virus, a news has broken out, which is definitely not a pleasing one for the Malayalam film industry as well as the genuine Malayalam movie lovers across the globe. Read on to know further details regarding this.
Piracy Hits Mollywood
Piracy remains a vital issue affecting films of the South Indian film industry. Malayalam movies too have been hit by piracy and Virus, the film that has turned out to be the talk of the M'town too has fallen prey.
Full Movie Leaked
What is even more disheartening is the fact that Virus full movie has been leaked online for download through the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, this has happened on the very first weekend on the film's release.
The Reports For Virus
Virus has been receiving unanimously positive reports from all over. The Aashiq Abu movie has the potential to become a big blockbuster. Virus deserves all the praises that the film has earned and also huge commercial success.
Should Be Watched From Theatres
A film like Virus deserves to be watched from the Virus. Movies like this don't happen and Virus should turn a blockbuster. Many Malayalam movies of the recent times too were hit by piracy abut still, they emerged as supreme success. Let us hope that Virus too will follow that path and overcome the hurdle of piracy to become a phenomenal success.