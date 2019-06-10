Virus Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Everyone Shocked!

Piracy Hits Mollywood

Piracy remains a vital issue affecting films of the South Indian film industry. Malayalam movies too have been hit by piracy and Virus, the film that has turned out to be the talk of the M'town too has fallen prey.

Full Movie Leaked

What is even more disheartening is the fact that Virus full movie has been leaked online for download through the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, this has happened on the very first weekend on the film's release.

The Reports For Virus

Virus has been receiving unanimously positive reports from all over. The Aashiq Abu movie has the potential to become a big blockbuster. Virus deserves all the praises that the film has earned and also huge commercial success.

Should Be Watched From Theatres

A film like Virus deserves to be watched from the Virus. Movies like this don't happen and Virus should turn a blockbuster. Many Malayalam movies of the recent times too were hit by piracy abut still, they emerged as supreme success. Let us hope that Virus too will follow that path and overcome the hurdle of piracy to become a phenomenal success.