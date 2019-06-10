English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Virus Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Everyone Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Mollywood is going great guns with quality movies ruling the roost and Virus, the Malayalam movie directed by Aashiq Abu is the latest film to join the bandwagon. Virus, which released in the theatres on June 07, 2019, has garnered the attention of critics and normal moviegoers alike. Based on the Nipah outbreak that occurred in Kerala, Virus is a film that has been categorized as a brave attempt by one and all. While Mollywood and Malayalam film audiences are overwhelmed with a film like Virus, a news has broken out, which is definitely not a pleasing one for the Malayalam film industry as well as the genuine Malayalam movie lovers across the globe. Read on to know further details regarding this.

    Piracy Hits Mollywood

    Piracy remains a vital issue affecting films of the South Indian film industry. Malayalam movies too have been hit by piracy and Virus, the film that has turned out to be the talk of the M'town too has fallen prey.

    Full Movie Leaked

    What is even more disheartening is the fact that Virus full movie has been leaked online for download through the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, this has happened on the very first weekend on the film's release.

    The Reports For Virus

    Virus has been receiving unanimously positive reports from all over. The Aashiq Abu movie has the potential to become a big blockbuster. Virus deserves all the praises that the film has earned and also huge commercial success.

    Should Be Watched From Theatres

    A film like Virus deserves to be watched from the Virus. Movies like this don't happen and Virus should turn a blockbuster. Many Malayalam movies of the recent times too were hit by piracy abut still, they emerged as supreme success. Let us hope that Virus too will follow that path and overcome the hurdle of piracy to become a phenomenal success.

    More VIRUS News

    Read more about: virus
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue