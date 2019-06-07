Virus Twitter Review: Here’s What the Audiences Have To Say About The Much-awaited Movie!

Virus has been one among the highly-awaited Malayalam films. The movie, directed by Aashiq Abu, is based on the Nipah outbreak, which had hit Kerala in 2018. The film that has promised to be in the lines of a survival movie has definitely gained the attention of the Malayalam movie audiences.

Virus has a huge star cast and some of the prominent actors of Mollywood will be seen paying vital roles, which are based on some of the real characters. Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Indrajith, Poornima Indrajith, Soubin Shahir, Rahman, Joju George and a host of other talented Malayalam actors will be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie. Virus has its script penned by Muhsin Parari, Sharafu and Suhas.

The trailer of Virus had gained huge attention and it revealed that the film will definitely be a first of a kind experience in Mollywood. Aashiq Abu, the highly-talented film-maker is back after the mega success of Mayaanadhi and the audiences expect nothing less than a scintillating movie from the director.

The social media is sure to be filled with reviews and opinions regarding Virus. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have to say about Virus.