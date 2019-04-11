Vishu-Easter 2019 Special Malayalam Movies On TV Channels: Odiyan, Joseph & Others!
The festival season is round the corner in Kerala and this summer season witnesses the arrival of a whole lot of Malayalam movies to the theatres. Highly-awaited movies like Lucifer and Madhura Raja will be playing in the theatres and thus offering a great time for every movie buff. At the same time, the mini screen audiences would get some special treats as well. Some of the highly popular Malayalam movies of the recent times are lacing up to mark their television debut in the days to come. Take a look at the list of the Vishu-Easter 2019 special Malayalam movies on TV Channels.
Odiyan
Mohanlal starrer Odiyan is one among the big movies that would make its television premiere in the upcoming week. According to the reports, Amrita TV will air the movie on Vishu Day (April 15, 2019). Reportedly, the film will be screened at 1:30 pm.
Joseph
Joseph, directed by M Padmakumar and featuring Joju George in the title role was one among the highly appreciated films of 2018. Reportedly, the film will make its mini screen debut on April 21, 2019 at 4:30 pm on Asianet.
Koode
Anjali Menon directorial venture Koode, which features Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy in the lead roles will be visiting the mini screen audiences this Vishu. Reportedly, the movie will be screened on Asianet at 12:30 PM.
Ente Ummaante Peru
Tovino Thomas and Urvashi starrer Ente Ummante Peru is yet another Malayalam movie that would make its world television premiere during the Vishu season. Reportedly, the movie will be played on Asianet at 4 pm on Vishu day.
Autorsha
Anusree starrer Autorsha, which marked the directorial debut of cinematographer Sujith Vaasudev will make its television premiere on Vishu Day. Reportedly, the film will be aired on Mazhavil Manorama Channel at 4 pm.
Oru Adaar Love
Oru Adaar Love, the film directed by Omar Lulu is also one among the Malayalam movies gearing to make its television premiere on Vishu. The film will be aired on Surya TV at 1 pm.
Lonappante Maamodheesa
Jayaram starrer Lonappante Maamodheesa was one among the major releases of the first quarter of 2018. The film directed by Leo Thadeus will mark its miniscreen debut as an Easter Special movie on Mazhavil Manorama.
Thattumpurathu Achuthan
Thattumpurathu Achuthan, the film from Lal Jose-Kunchacko Boban is set to hit the mini screens as well. The film will be making its world television premiere on Zee Keralam.