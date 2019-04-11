Vishu-Easter 2019 Special Malayalam Movies On TV Channels: Odiyan, Joseph & Others!

Odiyan

Mohanlal starrer Odiyan is one among the big movies that would make its television premiere in the upcoming week. According to the reports, Amrita TV will air the movie on Vishu Day (April 15, 2019). Reportedly, the film will be screened at 1:30 pm.

Joseph

Joseph, directed by M Padmakumar and featuring Joju George in the title role was one among the highly appreciated films of 2018. Reportedly, the film will make its mini screen debut on April 21, 2019 at 4:30 pm on Asianet.

Koode

Anjali Menon directorial venture Koode, which features Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy in the lead roles will be visiting the mini screen audiences this Vishu. Reportedly, the movie will be screened on Asianet at 12:30 PM.

Ente Ummaante Peru

Tovino Thomas and Urvashi starrer Ente Ummante Peru is yet another Malayalam movie that would make its world television premiere during the Vishu season. Reportedly, the movie will be played on Asianet at 4 pm on Vishu day.

Autorsha

Anusree starrer Autorsha, which marked the directorial debut of cinematographer Sujith Vaasudev will make its television premiere on Vishu Day. Reportedly, the film will be aired on Mazhavil Manorama Channel at 4 pm.

Oru Adaar Love

Oru Adaar Love, the film directed by Omar Lulu is also one among the Malayalam movies gearing to make its television premiere on Vishu. The film will be aired on Surya TV at 1 pm.

Lonappante Maamodheesa

Jayaram starrer Lonappante Maamodheesa was one among the major releases of the first quarter of 2018. The film directed by Leo Thadeus will mark its miniscreen debut as an Easter Special movie on Mazhavil Manorama.

Thattumpurathu Achuthan

Thattumpurathu Achuthan, the film from Lal Jose-Kunchacko Boban is set to hit the mini screens as well. The film will be making its world television premiere on Zee Keralam.