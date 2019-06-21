When Dileep Said This About Kavya Madhavan's Role In His Divorce With Manju Warrier

Dileep Clears The Air

During an interview with a leading website. Dileep addressed these nasty rumours and made it clear that Kavya had nothing to do with his divorce. The star added that Manju is his good friend and their bond cannot be ruined just because of a single person.

His Exact Words

"Never. I can swear in the name of God that Kavya had nothing to do with my marital troubles. And it's only saddening to hear when people say that such a relation came to an end because of a single person. If Kavya was actually the reason, how would I dare to go ahead with a decision to marry her."

'Meenakshi And Kavya Are Very Close'

Dileep went on to clarify that, contrary to rumours, his daughter Meenakshi shares a good rapport with Kavya.

"Right now, my life is very peaceful and Meenakshi and Kavya are very close. I lost one relationship because of rumours. I request people not to cause any trouble in my family now," he added.

Dileep Was Arrested

Some time after giving the interview, Dileep was arrested in connection with the actress assault case and this tarnished the Malayalam film industry's image big time. He was granted bail nearly two months later much to the relief of his immediate family.

On The Work Front

While the case is still open, Dileep has turned his attention to his professional commitments. He was last seen in Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel that did decent business at the box office. At present, he has Professor Dinkan and Jack Daniel in his kitty.