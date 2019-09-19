When An Actor Insulted Mohanlal By Calling Him Chota Bheem
Mohanlal is arguably one the biggest and most decorated names in Malayalam cinema. The 'Complete Actor' is considered to be an institution in acting, which proves that he is a cult figure for his fans. A couple of years ago, amidst rumours of Mohanlal playing Bheema in a highly ambitious movie, Bollywood actor and 'film critic' Kamaal R Khan took a nasty dig at lalettan, and called him 'Chota Bheem'.
"Sir @Mohanlal you look like Chota Bheem so then how will u play role of Bheem in Mahabharata? Why do you want to waste money of B R shetty?," (sic) tweeted KRK.
As expected, KRK's comments upset Mohanlal fans, who tore him into pieces for insulting the legendary hero. Here we present before you some of the most explosive tweets.
$ ¥ € D @syedmalim
He is complete actor and your were the vomiting sense actor. Better quit from twitter before all our mallu friends going to smash u
Reghu viswanath @Reghu000
5 National awards 9 state awards.Do you or your father can ever achieved this.He is Lt.colonel Padmashri Dr.Bharath Mohanlal. our #lalettan
Nitish Nair @Nitish_Nair92
@kamaalrkhan Please do watch some of @Mohanlal movies before commenting .. And please watch some of urs even before thinking of commenting
vaishnavi Nair @NairVaishnavi
Don't you dare mess with malayalis ! Mohanlal sir doesn't have to prove his worth to you !
You get that? @kamaalrkhan "fool of India"
Ganesh Radhakrishnan @gkmadathil
You better quit the Twitter and Facebook ASAP. You're finished, India's most handsome man
After being trolled like never before, KRK issued an apology while acknowledging Mohanlal as one of Mollywood's biggest stars.
Meanwhile, with the controversy in the past, Mohanlal is busy with his professional commitments. He was last seen in Ittymaani Made In China, which did decent business at the box office. He is currently awaiting the release of the Tamil biggie Kaappaan, slated to hit screens tomorrow (September 20).