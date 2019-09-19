When An Actor Insulted Mohanlal By Calling Him Chota Bheem

Mohanlal is arguably one the biggest and most decorated names in Malayalam cinema. The 'Complete Actor' is considered to be an institution in acting, which proves that he is a cult figure for his fans. A couple of years ago, amidst rumours of Mohanlal playing Bheema in a highly ambitious movie, Bollywood actor and 'film critic' Kamaal R Khan took a nasty dig at lalettan, and called him 'Chota Bheem'.

"Sir @Mohanlal you look like Chota Bheem so then how will u play role of Bheem in Mahabharata? Why do you want to waste money of B R shetty?," (sic) tweeted KRK.

As expected, KRK's comments upset Mohanlal fans, who tore him into pieces for insulting the legendary hero. Here we present before you some of the most explosive tweets.