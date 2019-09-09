When Mammootty Was Asked A Hard Question About Not Being As 'People-friendly' As Mohanlal

A Hard Question

In 2016, journalist MCA Nazer told Mammoootty that many people feel he is not as approachable as Mohanlal and asked Mollywood's 'Megastar' whether he was trying to change the perception.

"Would it not be nice if you tried to change the public's perception that you are innately arrogant and proud in your behaviour? It is not as easy to get close to Mammootty as one can with Mohanlal. There is a general feeling that Mammukka is not people-friendly...can you not change that?" added Nazer

Mammootty's Brutal Reply

While answering the uncomfortable question, Mammootty said that those who consider him to be arrogant should change their perspective and implied that he is least bothered about such criticism.

His Exact Words

"Who should be the one to change this common notion... me or those who nurture it? The masses should change this general feeling about me....at least for his (Nazer) sake!"

A Clarification

Following the controversy, Nazer said that he was just doing his job and did not mean to insult Mammootty. He added that he prefers the Big B hero over Mohanlal and tried to bring things under control.

On The Work Front...

With the controversy in the past, Mammootty is busy ruling Malayalam cinema. He was last seen in the critically acclaimed Unda, which did well at the box office. He currently has Ganagandharvan and Shylock in his kitty. Ganagandharvan, touted to be a comedy, marks his first collaboration with Ramesh Pisharody. On the other hand, Shylock marks Mammootty's third collaboration with Ajai Vasudev. Mammukka will also be seen in the period-drama Mamangam.