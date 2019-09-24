When Mohanlal Disowned His Own Movie: I Am Not Bothered Even If They Delete My Scenes

Mohanlal Breaks His Silence

Slamming the makers for using a dubbing artiste without his consent, Mohanlal said that he would have loved to dub in Tamil as Keerthichakra/Aran was an emotional drama on relationships.

"Keerthichakra is not an action film but a film about relationships and people. Although the backdrop is militancy in Kashmir, there are emotional elements that I feel the actor himself should dub. Otherwise, the essence will be lost," (sic) said Mohanlal.

Mohanlal Disowned Aran

Reacting to reports of Aran featuring additional footage of actor Jiiva, Mohanlal said that he would not feel bad even if the makers removed his scenes completely as he was least bothered about the film and its prospects.

"It is their product. Let them do whatever they want. I am not bothered even if they delete my scenes. To tell you the truth, I don't want to have anything to do with the Tamil version."

A Clarification

Following Mohanlal's outburst, producer RB Chowdhary said that they got someone to dub for Mohanlal as the popular actor was in London for a shoot. Similarly, director Major Ravi said that the team had 'no other option'.

Moving On

With Aran/Keerthichakra in the past, Mohanlal is busy ruling Mollywood. His latest Malayalam movie Ittymaani Made In China released this Onam and is doing decent business at the box office. He was also seen in the Tamil biggie Kaappaan. He is currently working on Big Brother and the historical drama Marakkar. All in all, his fans have plenty to look forward to.